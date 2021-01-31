Man receives prison in Tahoe head-on

A California man who was under the influence when he crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 50 last June was sentenced on Monday to 2-5 years in prison.

Matthew James Klausen



Matthew James Klausen, 23, crossed the centerline on June 8, 2020, in a Honda Civic and ran headlong into a Toyota Tacoma pickup.

“I am truly sorry for all the pain and suffering I caused,” Klausen said during sentencing. “I promise nothing like this will occur again.”

The other driver suffered severe injuries including a lacerated spleen and several broken bones.

Klausen admitted one felony count of driving under the influence and causing substantial bodily harm in December.

Attorney Joe Laub said that if not for the mandatory prison sentence, Klausen would have been a good candidate for probation. Klausen had a clean record before the collision, Laub said.

District Judge Tom Gregory ordered Klausen to pay $1,785 in supervision fees in addition to the mandatory minimum $2,000 fine. He was ordered to return to court after his release from prison to set up a payment schedule.

A firearm found in the Civic with Klausen was forfeited as part of the sentencing. Because he is a convicted felon, Klausen will not be allowed to own the weapon.