Man receives up to 5 years for DUI crash on Kingsbury

STATELINE, Nev. — A California man, who was drunk when he caused a Feb. 7 collision on Kingsbury Grade, wasn’t tested within the two hours required by law.

Tanner James Mack, 26, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence on Tuesday in Douglas County District Court for reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm.

Prosecutor Patrick Ferguson said that if not for the timing of the blood tests taken in the case, Mack would have faced a mandatory prison term.

He said that four hours after the 1:30 p.m. collision Mack had a .10 blood alcohol content and that it was going down, indicating that he was more intoxicated when the collision occurred. Ferguson said that at the standard rate, Mack could have had up to a .18 blood alcohol content when he drove his work van down Kingsbury Grade causing a collision that injured three people.

The victims indicated in a letter that they’d forgiven Mack, which Ferguson said was very gracious.

“I’m deeply disturbed by my actions that day,” Mack said. “It was a horrible, horrible decision. I shouldn’t have consumed any alcohol at all.”

Mack was sentenced for driving under the influence in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mack was driving east on Kingsbury Grade attempting to pass other vehicles by crossing the double yellow line, which are considered no passing zones. Mack collided with a vehicle going westbound.

The highway was blocked for hours.

— A Lake Tahoe woman admitted to selling around two ounces of methamphetamine at Stateline for $480.

Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of sales of a controlled substance in exchange for not being prosecuted for being a habitual offender or a more serious drug charge.

The buy occurred in Stateline on Oct. 15, 2021.

— A California woman admitted a count of fraudulent use of a credit card on Tuesday.

Kody Shyan Whitehead, 34, admitted to using someone else’s credit card to buy $171 in merchandise from the Stateline CVS on Aug. 10, 2021.

Whitehead faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. She said she was convicted of a felony in Amador County for a similar case.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 22.