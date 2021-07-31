Man remains on loose after fleeing from authorities in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A man remains on the loose Saturday morning after he fled from authorities while they were serving a search warrant for his arrest on Friday.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Sgt. Eric Palmberg said on Saturday morning that the department canceled the search after he fled on foot and could not be found.

EDSO, along with assistance for South Tahoe Police, went to arrest Adrian Gannion, 43, on Friday on the 900 block of Glorene Avenue when he fled and was believed to be hiding in the Gardner Mountain area, said a police Facebook post.

Officials said Gannion is on post release community supervision and has a no bail warrant for failing to abide by the conditions of his release.

Deputies and officers from the Sheriff’s Office, SLTPD and California Highway Patrol assisted in the search for Gannion. A CHP helicopter also assisted in the search to no avail.





Anyone with information on Gannion’s whereabouts should contact SLTPD at 530-542-6100 or EDSO at 530-621-6600.