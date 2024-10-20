Man sentenced to prison in bar attack

Security video played in court showed a defendant break a bottle and cross a Stateline casino bar to attack another man.

Henrri Osmin Hernandez Munoz, 29, was sentenced to 20-52 months in prison on Tuesday in connection with an April 24, 2023, incident.

Hernandez Munoz claimed through his attorney that the victim of the attack attacked him in the club upstairs, though bouncers kicked him out.

“A person who could do all this to me, what could he do to someone else,” the victim said through an interpreter.

“My client accepts responsibility for what he did,” attorney Mary Brown said. “This crime should be viewed in the course of the bigger picture. My client was in fear for his life.”

Prosecutor Bethany Towne played the video of the attack where Hernandez Munoz was sitting in the bar and broke the bottle as soon as he saw the victim come in.

He asked the judge for probation so he could continue to support his family, including his mother in El Salvador.

“This will never happen again,” he said. “I can change.”

Hernandez Munoz was remanded into custody for transfer to the state prison. He is not a citizen, and will likely be deported when he’s released.

• A California woman admitted she looted a vacation home rental of more than $14,000 in property.

Amanda Sue Nelson entered guilty pleas to grand larceny and felony failure to appear.

Under a plea deal she would receive 12-30 months on each count and have to pay back restitution of $14,278 and $500 in extradition.

Her maximum sentence could be 2-8 years in prison.

The theft occurred March 27, 2022. She was given a July 18, 2023, court date in Tahoe Township Justice Court and failed to appear.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26.