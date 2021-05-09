Man sought in Lake Tahoe burglary

STATELINE, Nev. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a burglary and unlawful use of credit card investigation.

Authorities are seeking the identity of this man in connection with a burglary and unlawful use of credit card investigation. Provided



The crimes being investigated were committed in the area of casino properties in Stateline and retail establishments in South Lake Tahoe.

If you recognize and can identify the person in the surveillance photograph, contact DCSO Investigator Steven Schultz at 775-782-6206. Reference case number 21SO10875.

All other leads have been exhausted and we are seeking the public’s assistance at this time.