Man strikes deal to repay casino and avoid prison

STATELINE, Nev. – An El Dorado County man entered a guilty plea Monday in District Court to one count of theft for stealing more than $11,000 from the former Hard Rock casino after his seasonal employment ended.

Trevone Lee Miller-Alley, 29, was arrested after it was discovered that he used his employment card to collect $11,809.64 in paychecks between Dec. 21, 2022, and April 7, 2023.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend he receive a suspended sentence as long as he pays $300 a month in restitution at his Feb. 3 sentencing. If he pays off the entire amount prosecutors won’t oppose his discharge. The underlying charge carries a maximum of five years in prison.

Miller-Alley was released on his own recognizance and ordered to stay out of gaming establishments between Stateline and Kahle Drive.