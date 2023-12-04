Man who dodged 2019 Stateline drug deal warrant arrested without bail

STATELINE, Nev. – A 2019 drug deal that occurred in Stateline came back to haunt a Sacramento man who dodged a warrant for failing to turn up at court for the last four years.

Jean Claude Rocha, 41, was the bag man in a cocaine sale that occurred right in front of a patrol car on Dec. 22, 2019.

A deputy watched as three men participated in the sale. Frank Dennis Riley took the money and Rocha admitted on Tuesday that he handed the buyer a 1.25-gram bag of cocaine. After the arrest, deputies found 13 bags amounting to 12.9grams.

Rocha posted $20,000 on Christmas 2019 but failed to appear in Justice Court in February 2020. He was arrested in Carson City on a trafficking charge, though that was later dropped.

Attorney Max Stovall said Rocha thought the notice that the Carson City charges were dropped reflected the Douglas charges, as well.

Meanwhile the warrant for Rocha’s failure to appear was for within 200 miles of Douglas County, which he managed to avoid until October when he was arrested in Placerville on a charge of driving under the influence.

District Judge Tod Young ordered Rocha be held without bail pending his Jan. 16 sentencing.

Rocha faces 1-6 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, since the deal occurred before the Legislature modified Nevada’s drug laws.