Man who escaped from jail in South Lake Tahoe arrested in Vegas

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A man who escaped last year from the El Dorado County Jail in South Lake Tahoe was recently arrested in Las Vegas.

Ruben Zavala Garcia, who was 38-years-old when he escaped on Nov. 23, was arrested Feb. 24 by the Las Vegas FBI Fugitive Task Force.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the FBI Sacramento field office worked cooperatively to locate Garcia, said an El Dorado County District Attorney news release.

The release said FBI personnel followed the vehicle Zavala was traveling in while additional resources responded to the area to apprehend Zavala.

Zavala was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Zavala is being detained at the Clark County Detention Center as of March 2 and will be extradited back to El Dorado County to face local charges.

A felony arrest warrant for Zavala was issued on Nov. 30 for escape from jail.

A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid confinement was issued Dec. 9 in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, ensuring Zavala could be extradited back to El Dorado County if he had fled the state or country.

Garcia was in custody on multiple criminal charges, including domestic violence, violation of a restraining order, false imprisonment, burglary and violation of probation, the Tribune previously reported. Garcia was held on bail and had not yet been convicted or sentenced.

Sheriff’s officials say Garcia escaped at about 6:30 p.m. while performing supervised inmate worker duties outside the jail facility.

EDSO investigators immediately responded, contacting persons and visiting locations associated with Garcia. Deputies, detectives, canines and air support searched all night in the South Lake Tahoe area but Garcia was not located.