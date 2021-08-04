Man who fled from authorities arrested 2 days later

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. — A man who fled from authorities last week while they were serving an arrest warrant was taken into custody a couple of days later.

Adrian Gannion



Adrian Gannion, 43, was taken into custody jointly by the South Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 1 without incident, officials reported on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the public for the various tips that helped lead to his capture,” South Tahoe Police wrote in a social media post.

Gannion had fled from authorities on Friday from the 900 block of Glorene Avenue which led to a search in the Gardner Mountain area.

Deputies and officers from the Sheriff’s Office, SLTPD and California Highway Patrol assisted in the search. A CHP helicopter also assisted in the search to no avail.

The search was called off later that day when Gannion could not be found.

Officials said Gannion was on post release community supervision and had a no bail warrant for failing to abide by the conditions of his release.

Gannion was still in custody as of Wednesday morning in the El Dorado County Jail.