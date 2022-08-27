Man who hit Stateline pedestrian awaiting extradition

William Peterson



STATELINE, Nev. — A man, who was arrested after hitting a pedestrian in Stateline, wasn’t drunk, but he also couldn’t pass a sobriety test.

William Earl Peterson, 51, is in custody after hitting a woman, who was walking on the sidewalk off the shoulder of Lake Parkway toward Highway 50 at around 9:43 p.m. Aug. 20.

The woman was helicoptered to Renown Regional Medical Center with injuries to her legs.

Peterson was still behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Colorado that had its right rear tire inside the front passenger window of a Toyota Camry that was parked along the road. The front of the pickup was pinned against a tree facing southeast.

Peterson said he wasn’t injured, and no airbag deployed, according to the deputy. He said he was driving and that he fell asleep while westbound on Lake Parkway and didn’t remember what happened.

A witness said the truck veered left into the opposing lane ran over the hood of the Camry at full speed and into the tree.

Peterson was not able to stand without leaning against something and was swaying when a man came up and yelled at him, he should never drive again.

During a background check, it was learned that Peterson had a felony warrant out of Rohnert Park for grand larceny.

Because a crowd had gathered around the scene of the crash, deputies took Peterson to the Stateline substation where he failed a field sobriety test. However, a preliminary breathylizer didn’t indicate he was under the influence of alcohol. Deputies took a blood test, which was booked into evidence.

He told deputies he hadn’t slept for two days and was taking medication for his high blood pressure.

Peterson appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Local charges will wait on the results of the blood test. In the meantime, he’s being held on the fugitive warrant.

Peterson was convicted of home invasion and burglary in 2010, according to Nevada Department of Corrections records.