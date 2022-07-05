Man who passed bad checks at shuttered Lakeside Inn sent to prison

STATELINE, Nev. — Just because a bad check victim is out of business doesn’t mean a thief isn’t responsible for making restitution.

A California man who failed to pay $2,775.32 to the Lakeside Inn stemming from several bad checks he tried to cash in 2015 will go to prison after his 2016 probation was revoked on Monday and a 1-4 year sentence imposed.

John Kyle Stevens, 30, admitted he violated his probation in the case. He did very little in the case, after he was released from a six-month jail term that was a condition for probation, prosecutor Patrick Ferguson said.

Part of the reason was that he went to prison in Arizona for four years after he received probation in Douglas.

Attorney Maria Pence pointed out that the Lakeside Inn has been closed for two years.

“A thief shouldn’t get to keep what he owes because you can’t find the victim,” Ferguson said. In cases where a victim of a crime can’t be found within three years, restitution payments go to the state victims of crime fund.

Stevens was given credit for 249 days time served and ordered to prison.