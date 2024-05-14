Man who shot up Tahoe apartment receives probation

A man who emptied a .40-caliber pistol into the walls of his Stateline apartment instead of shooting himself received probation on Tuesday.

Andrew Edward Arnold Wood, 34, was on two diversions at the time of the May 20, 2023, shooting. He was on a drug diversion for possession of mushrooms in 2022 and a DUI diversion for a third instances from Aug 8, 2021.

Attorney Maria Pence argued that since the shooting, Wood had redoubled his efforts at sobriety.

Andrew Edward Arnold Wood Provided

Wood admitted that he was drunk and under the influence of ketamine at the time of the shooting in violation of both diversions.

Pence said that he’d drunk 8-12 beers and was on the verge of shooting himself when he turned the gun around.

Typically, there is a no-tolerance policy for drinking in the DUI diversion court, but Pence said the judge allowed Wood to continue.

“He came clean to the drug court judge and he was given the grace to continue,” she said.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend probation, with Jim Sibley seeking a 3-9-year underlying sentence.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am that no one was hurt,” Wood said.

District Judge Tod Young acknowledged the mental health issues, but said he originally intended to send Wood to prison. He said that people often think the diversion programs are a means for felons to avoid punishment.

“The grand design is not focused on the individual,” Young said. “The grand design is to keep the community safe by turning an active addict or an active drunk driver away from substances.”

Young sentenced Wood to the maximum 4-10 years and said that if he failed either of the two diversions, he would fail his probation.

Wood forfeited the firearm and received 96 days time served.