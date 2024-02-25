Manuel Feller holds first place finish in Slalom; U.S. athlete Jett Seymour secures best result of the year at Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The second and final day of the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup has come to a close.

In the first Slalom race of the day, Linus Strasser (bib number 2) of Germany led the pack, clocking in at 51.65. Clement Noel (bib number 5) from France came in second place at 52.05. Manuel Feller (bib number 6) from Austria held third, with a time of 52.11.

Jett Seymour (bib number 39) from the United States came in 23rd.

There were several athletes who did not finish including Marc Rochat and Matthias Iten from Switzerland, AJ Ginnis from Greece, Istok Rodes from Croatia, William Hansson from Sweden, Victor Muffat-Jeandet from France, Tomas Birkner de Miguel from Argentina, Filippo Della Vite from Italy, and Benjamin Ritchie, Jimmy Krupka, and River Radamus from the United States.

The second Slalom race of the day saw familiar faces atop the leaderboard once again.

Manuel Feller (bib number 6) of Austria clinched the first position with a time of 49.97 and a total race time of 1:42.08.

Feller popping champagne after first place Slalom win. Tahoe Daily Tribune / Hannah Pence

Following closely behind was Clement Noel (bib number 5) from France, securing second place with a time of 50.31 and a total race time of 1:42.36.

Linus Strasser (bib number 2) represented Germany in third place, completing the race in 50.81 with a total time of 1:42.36.

Jett Seymour (bib number 39) of the U.S. team secured his best result of the year with a 15th place finish.

“We have a huge crew of support staff with our coaches and technicians. None of this could be possible without them–they are unsung heroes,” Seymour said.

There were several athletes again who did not finish including Billy Major from the United Kingdom, Joshua Sturm and Dominik Raschner from Austria, and Daniel Yule from Switzerland.

You can get a list of complete results at the FIS app.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.