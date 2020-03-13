Many Lake Tahoe events canceled; Senior, recreation centers suspending activities

Event directors, entertainers and local governments are taking precautionary measures and canceling events left and right at Lake Tahoe due to coronavirus fears.

The City of South Lake Tahoe Friday morning announced the suspension of all activities at the senior and recreation centers. The city said in a press release that it partnered with Barton Health and El Dorado County to make an “appropriate” response to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lake Tahoe School District announced Friday that there are no planned closures for any of its schools.

The Douglas County Public Library has suspended events and programs through March at both the Minden and Lake Tahoe branches. The bookmobile service will also be halted through the end of March.

Both branches of the library will remain open and precautions are being taken to provide as clean of an environment as possible, according to a Friday press release.

Lake Tahoe Community College has canceled all group meetings and community events and canceling all non-essential travel for employees.

The UC Davis Tahoe Science Center in Incline Village will be closed to the public through March 31.

Washoe County School District has banned its schools from playing in California or out of Nevada and they will not be allowed to host schools from out of state, including South Tahoe and Truckee high schools.

For more cancelations see below.

Cancelation List:

— 5K fun run and brewfest (April 4)

— Altus Music Fest (March 18-21)

— Firefighters Ball (March 21)

— St Patrick’s Day Rotary (March 20)

— Business Expo (March 27)

— Winter Wondergrass (March 27-29)

— Subaru WinterFest (March 14-15)

— Barton Orthopedics (closed)

— Wanderlust Squaw (July)

— Pints for a Cause (March 21)

— Powabunga (March 20-21)

— Beer and Gear Festival (March 21-22)

— Mac and Cheese Cookout (March 20)

— Pink Heavenly (March 21)

— Never the Sinner Play (March 27)

— Grace Potter concert (March 20)

— Space Cowboy Apres Ski Party (March 21)

While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, there are ways to minimize risk from any respiratory viruses:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Public Health and healthcare providers are following CDC guidance regarding how to assess individuals, and when to conduct a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 test.