Tamarack Fire grows to 6,600 acres; Highways 89, 88, 4 closed in fire area

The Tamarack Fire mapping. (Provided by Nevadafireinfo.org)



Update 8:20 a.m.: Highways 89, 88 and 4 are closed in the Tamarack Fire area.

Evacuations are in place for Markleeville, Grover’s Hot Springs Park and Campground, Shay Creek, Markleeville Village and East Fork Resort.

Fire officials said two helicopters, very large air tanker, single engine air tankers and air attack are on scene. Fire is burning in timber and brush and is active on all flanks and exhibiting high rates of spread. Ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point to begin containment lines around the flank, or sides, of the fire.

Residents can sign up for evacuation notifications at https://alpinecountyca.gov/204/Sheriff . Evacuees can report to Alpine County School in Paynesville. The public is advised to avoid the area. Visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7674/ for continued updates.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tamarack Fire has grown to 6,600 acres as on Saturday morning and online mapping indicates the blaze made it to Markleeville, with a hotspot indicated on the hill where Highway 89 climbs out of town and another north of town.

The town of around 200 people was evacuated last night as the fire loomed.

Officials have not updated the fire response since Friday night, but online mapping reports from Nevada Fire Information and the National Fire Situational Awareness show the fires spread.

Both the Hawkins Peak and Bald Mountain fire cameras showed flames through the night.

Highway 89 is closed from the junction with Highway 395 all the way to Turtle Rock Park, where an incident command has been set up.

A smoke plume was visible from all over Western Nevada on Friday evening, prompting a handful of calls from residents who thought it was much, much closer.

Smoke from the fire drove air quality in Carson Valley down to unhealthy for sensitive groups early Saturday morning.

The fire resulted in the cancellation of the annual Death Ride, which was scheduled to start 5 a.m. today.

Alpine County authorities are urging residents to sign up for emergency alerts rather than rely on social media for information.

