Marcella Foundation launches FeedTahoe App to fight hunger, reduce waste in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Marcella Foundation recently launched FeedTahoe , an innovative food recovery initiative that rescues quality surplus food from local businesses and delivers it to nonprofits like Christmas Cheer, Family Resource Center, Phoenix Food Pantry, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, Bread & Broth, and other charities serving the community. This program helps local nonprofits meet the rising demand for food support in South Lake Tahoe while diverting food from landfills.

With the newly released FeedTahoe app, volunteers are mobilized to transport food donations from retailers to nonprofits, bridging gaps in the charitable food system. By collaborating with community partners, FeedTahoe ensures that good food reaches those in need instead of ending up in landfills.

Early Impact, Soft Launch Success, and Future Goals

During FeedTahoe’s soft launch, the program completed 30 food rescues, collecting 2,894 pounds of surplus food from seven donors and distributing it to five nonprofit partners. Building on this success, FeedTahoe plans to double its number of food donors, nonprofit recipients, and active volunteers within its first official month. FeedTahoe is also helping to coordinate distribution of 600 turkeys to nonprofits partners to support families over the holiday season.

Upcoming Volunteer Event to Support FeedTahoe’s Mission

In partnership with Climate Action Corps, the Marcella Foundation will host a volunteer information event on November 14th at noon at Cowork Tahoe. This event aims to engage and educate community members on ways to volunteer with FeedTahoe, offering insights into the program and a tutorial on the new app. RSVP here .

Addressing Hunger in South Lake Tahoe

Hunger remains a significant challenge in South Lake Tahoe, with 19% of residents facing food insecurity—one of the highest rates in the region. Many nonprofits struggle to meet the needs of the families they serve. FeedTahoe partners with local nonprofits to provide surplus food for immediate distribution, helping to alleviate hunger in the community.

Environmental Impact

Food waste is a major contributor to environmental harm, with up to 40% of food produced in the U.S. going unsold or uneaten. Once in landfills, this food decomposes, releasing methane—a potent greenhouse gas. By redirecting surplus food to those in need, FeedTahoe not only fights hunger but also plays a critical role in reducing emissions and promoting sustainability.

Get Involved

FeedTahoe invites local businesses, volunteers, and community members to join its mission to reduce food waste and fight hunger. Here’s how you can help:

About FeedTahoe

An initiative by the Marcella Foundation, FeedTahoe is a South Lake Tahoe-based food recovery program that rescues surplus food from the food industry and delivers it to nonprofit partners. By utilizing advanced technology and mobilizing volunteers, FeedTahoe fills critical gaps in the food recovery system, fights hunger, and reduces environmental impact.