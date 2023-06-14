Marcella Foundation offering grants to South Tahoe nonprofits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Marcella Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the “Think Big and Make a Difference” grant program. Nonprofits working in South Lake Tahoe are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $50,000. The application period will remain open until July 19.

At the Marcella Foundation, we believe in dreaming big and making a difference in our community. Our grants serve as flexible investments to propel great ideas forward across South Lake Tahoe. We hope to empower recipients to address pressing challenges and drive positive change.

We are particularly interested in projects that demonstrate vision, purpose, and momentum. Applicants will be evaluated based on their understanding of the problem at hand, the actions they plan to take, the path to positive impact, and the intended outcomes of their big ideas. We encourage projects of all sizes, as we recognize that impactful initiatives can start small. We believe that great ideas spread through people and our hope is that these grants will foster collaboration throughout the community to maximize impact.

“At the Marcella Foundation, we are excited to support nonprofits in South Lake Tahoe that are dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting change,” said Sean Fannan, founder of the foundation. “We encourage eligible organizations to apply, and share their innovative ideas with us. Together, we can make a significant difference in our community.”

For more information, visit http://www.marcellafoundation.org or contact Melissa Uppendahl at melissa@marcellafoundation.org .