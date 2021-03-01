March starting warm, sunny at Tahoe; Pattern shift expected this weekend

March is starting off with warm temperatures, sunny skies and a bit of wind, but weather officials say there are signs of a pattern change developing possibly this weekend.

A view of Heavenly Mountain Resort. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



High temperatures may reach close to 60 this week, about 10 degrees over average for the time of year, with the overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

Southern wind gusts on Monday are expected to reach as high as 20 mph with a steady flow at 5 to 10 mph into the evening.

Clouds are expected to increase Tuesday and Wednesday, but the National Weather Service is not expecting any precipitation through the work week.

However, officials say there is a chance of precipitation on Wednesday further south in Mono County and Mammoth Lakes that may bring an inch or two to Mammoth and June Lake.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny then officials say there is a chance of snow later Friday night, early Saturday morning. The chance of snow lasts through Saturday night.

Officials say a weather pattern shift may open the door for several “shortwave troughs” to pass through the region beginning this weekend and into early next week.

“While none of these potential systems herald any big rain or snow potential, they still will likely create some Sierra travel impacts from bouts of gusty winds and snow showers,” the service said.