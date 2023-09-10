Margaritaville Resort coming to South Lake Tahoe community in upcoming winter season

Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is scheduled to open on Sunday, Nov. 17.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – With the end of the summer season almost in the rearview, many Tahoe community members are gearing up for the beloved “shoulder season.” Along with locals enjoying the quieter crowds, some large players are taking advantage of the temporary slow season and beating the winter weather in advance; and a brand-new resort is planning to open in November to kick off the winter season with a bang: Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe.

“Margaritaville is more than a place – it’s a state of mind,” the brand’s website reads. “At Margaritaville [Resorts], you’ll find a paradise where time goes slower, food and drinks taste better, laughs are louder, and smiles are wider.”

When analyzing prospective locations to build new resorts, the Margaritaville team discovered that Lake Tahoe was the perfect fit. The new resort will be one block away from the chairlift at Heavenly Ski Resort, one block away from the new Tahoe Blue Event Center, and just two blocks away from the shores of Lake Tahoe.

“Building a Margaritaville Resort in Lake Tahoe is exciting for many reasons,” Bob Jensch, managing director for Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe said. “This is Margaritaville’s first footing into a ski resort destination, but because Lake Tahoe fits in escapism and a lifestyle and outdoors feel, it’s really a natural fit that this location works for this resort.”

The resort’s mission is to evoke the “Margaritaville lifestyle,” which compliments the standard Tahoe lifestyle that many live by.

“There are a lot of lifestyle hotels out there, but Margaritaville is a personality brand that came from a song and Jimmy Buffett himself, and [the brand] offers people a chance to leave their worries behind,” Jensch said.

Along with an ideal location in the Stateline corridor of South Lake Tahoe, the family-friendly resort will include immersive elements for guests to enjoy such as comfortable suite-style rooms, several onsite dining options from casual fare to elevated dining experiences, an indoor pool, and even a street-front bar on the exterior of the new resort on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

With immersive elements, the designers have proactively weaved the importance of sustainability into the resort’s overall design as well, providing environmentally-friendly tactics for everyone on property.

“Margaritaville Resorts are deeply committed to sustainability,” Jensch said. “We will have metal water refill bottles, no plastic bottles whatsoever on property, all of our paper goods are 100% compostable, and other tactics to keep us focused on the environment surrounding us. We will be working with the League to Save Lake Tahoe in a couple of ways to support everything happening around the lake as well.”

Along with sustainable efforts, Jensch elaborated more on what guests and visitors to Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe can expect, which includes integrative fun events for all to enjoy.

“We will be hosting fun weekly events such as live music throughout our property by local musicians, movie nights at the indoor pool in the winter and summer, and family-friendly activities throughout the year,” Jensch said. “Everything is programmed around escapism and taking your mind off your worries, wherever they are. We want this experience to be exceptional for all.”

While the Margaritaville Resort chain is vast, Jensch is committed to the Lake Tahoe community, and is eagerly looking forward to providing more opportunity in Tahoe’s local job market.

“We want to offer as many jobs as we can to South Lake Tahoe residents, as well as all people around the lake,” Jensch said. “We are going to offer great jobs in all departments. There are outstanding opportunities in the food and beverage department, along with all the other vital departments that are necessary with running a resort property. We are aiming to keep our employees as local to the area as possible to further provide job security in the Tahoe Basin.”

Along with building the bridge for more sustainable local employment, the Margaritaville experience will be “top-tier” for all guests, according to Jensch.

“With my background and experience in this industry, I strongly believe that with the right atmosphere, music, space, food and drinks, the Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe experience will be one-of-a-kind,” Jensch said. “Along with guests that stay with us, we want this to be a locals location as well, and feel like this is their home to enjoy.”

With the recent death of Buffett, the opening of new Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe is the perfect way to honor his memory. The restort is slated to open on Sunday, Nov. 17 to the public, the same day as Heavenly Ski Resort is scheduling their winter season opening weekend.

For more information on Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe, visit: margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-lake-tahoe .