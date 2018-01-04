California Democrats condemn AG’s anti-pot policy change
January 4, 2018
LOS ANGELES — California Democratic leaders are condemning U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind a policy that guided federal authorities to take a hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement in states that legalized use of the drug.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said Thursday that Sessions’ decision had bulldozed the will of voters and flew in the face of his support for states’ rights.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is pursuing a failed path by criminalizing marijuana and is waging a “cynical” war against California.
Newsom, who is running for governor, says the state will pursue all legal, legislative and political options to protect its reforms.
Sessions’ decision comes three days after California became the largest state to legalize sales of recreational pot. Voters approved the law in 2016.
