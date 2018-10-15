Lake Tahoe weather: Windy conditions to start week

Strong winds have triggered a lake wind advisory through Monday morning on Lake Tahoe.

The advisory will last until 11 a.m. Winds blowing from east to northeast will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts as strong as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The gusts could cause waves as tall as 3 feet.

Boats along the West Shore of Lake Tahoe could be swamped or torn away from buoy moorings, the service warns.

Conditions will become calmer through the day.

Monday will see cooler temperatures before warmer temperatures move into the region.

“The forecast remains dry with no signals for significant storms at least through the upcoming week,” states the service.