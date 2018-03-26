Nevada marijuana sales fall in January, remain ahead of projections

Recreational marijuana sales hit $32.8 million in Nevada in January, outpacing the state’s projections but falling short of the $35.8 million sold in December.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the state published the most recent statistics last week, and sales numbers for the state’s new green market have fluctuated each month since it opened in July, going from up one month to down another month.

Democratic State Sen. Tick Segerblom, who pushed for pot legalization, says the market isn’t growing the way he thought it would.

But while sales have been up and down, each month has been well over the state’s projections.