Nevada Medical Marijuana Card Benefits & More | NuggMD

Access the Benefits and Savings of Nevada Medical Marijuana from Home

Ballot Question 9 Explained

If your state government has a staunch anti-marijuana view but you disagree, what do you do? NuggMD gets this question a lot, and the answer is always the same — start a movement!

Cannabis activists did this nearly two decades ago in Nevada, and the result was voter initiative Ballot Question 9, the culmination of Nevadans uniting to legalize marijuana for medical purposes. Although it passed in 2000, commercial cannabis activity didn't begin until Silver State Relief opened fifteen years later in 2015 in Sparks. Once their doors opened, Nevada marijuana had too much momentum, which helped recreational marijuana pass via Ballot Question 2 in 2016. Within a year Nevada recreational marijuana stores were open.

Now you can find legal marijuana in Carson City, Henderson, Elko County, Ely, Fallon, Las Vegas, Laughlin, Mesquite, Pahrump, Primm, Reno, West Wendover, and Yerington! Better late than never, right?

How Recreational Marijuana Strengthened Nevada Medical Marijuana Patient Rights

Ballot Question 2 paved the way for two very beneficial amendments to Nevada's medical marijuana infrastructure.

First, the state now makes it easier to apply for a Nevada Registry I.D. card by moving the process entirely online. No more seeing a doctor and submitting paperwork at the DMV in-person as you can now rely on NuggMD, the country's premiere telemedicine provider, to do it! Apply in under an hour from home instead of spending the day wasting time, gas and money.

Second, the state now permits two-year registry I.D. cards ($100) so patients don't have to go through an annual renewal or application process as often. You can still opt for a one-year ($50).

Benefits of a Nevada Registry I.D. Card

Every Nevada medical marijuana patient receives a Registry I.D. Card from the Nevada Medical Marijuana Cardholders/Caregivers Program. It's the key to enjoying all that medical cannabis has to offer, including:

Power to purchase up to 2.5 oz. of marijuana every two weeks , compared to 1 oz. for recreational users.

Exemption from the 10% retail excise sales tax. You'll still have to pay state and local taxes, though recreational users pay the highest taxes.

Freedom from the law that prohibits growing cannabis within 25 miles of a storefront . You can also grow 12 plants per person . (Just don't think a registry I.D. card means you can re-landscape your backyard with dozens of plants!)

Ability to legally use cannabis for those between 18 and 21 years old. (Those under 18 will need a parent or guardian to submit a minor release form.)

How to Obtain a Registry I.D. Card

Qualifying Conditions

Under current Nevada regulations these conditions qualify:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Cancer

Glaucoma

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Cachexia (general physical wasting and malnutrition from chronic disease)

Persistent muscle spasms (including multiple sclerosis)

Seizures (including epilepsy)

Severe nausea

Severe pain (most commonly reported and approved)

Documents and Fees

Have a valid Nevada state I.D. or driver's license as well as medical documents verifying your listed condition to apply.

Avoiding Rejection

By far the most common reason for a rejected application is missing information. The easiest way to guarantee you submit a properly filled out application is having a NuggMD cannabis concierge review your application. This guarantees you don't forget anything and end up re-paying the fee.

If you have a commercial driver’s license, you won’t qualify for a Nevada registry I.D. card. You also may be excluded if you have a past conviction for possession with intent to sell or traffic. Can call the Registry at (775) 687-7594 to see if your past criminal conviction would exclude you.

NuggMD's Knowledge & Experience Matters

NuggMD has built the easiest to use and most streamlined platform at the lowest cost possible ($79 for a 1-year Certified Nevada Medical Marijuana Card or one lasting 2-years for just $99). Their years of experience and personal care certifying over 250,000 California medical marijuana patients has made them the country's top telemedicine provider. Now in Nevada, they're dedicated to improving your life–even beyond the doctor's evaluation.

Their cannabis concierges are trained to help you with any and all aspects of the medical marijuana experience, free of charge. Cannabis 101, questions about how it affects your body, product recommendations–they know everything about cannabis.

Obviously, being a Nevada medical marijuana patient provides many benefits and savings that recreational users just can't access. Don't hesitate to let NuggMD simplify your medical marijuana experience today!

Are you a medical provider who'd like to become part of the NuggMD team? You can contact them at providers@nuggmd.com to find out more.