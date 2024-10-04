Mark Case running to bring truth, logic, common sense, fiscal responsibility to IVGID board 

Mark Case is running for the IVGID board.



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Mark Case is running for the Incline Village General Improvement District to bring truth, logic, common sense, and fiscal responsibility to the board of trustees.

“That’s what I’m running on,” Case said emphasizing that he wants locals to be fairly represented.

“In the past 15 to 20 years, I have noticed a disconnect between what the community wants and what the board of trustees votes to approve,” Case said. “The past boards have misspent millions of our dollars by hiring consultant after consultant to advise the board on how to spend our money. These consultants have not provided any beneficial information that we could use to help us run our district.”

The primary issue facing the district is the lack of financial oversight, Case said. A forensic financial audit was completed and there are 40 items of concern. Sixteen of the 40 items are considered fraudulent if not criminal by the company providing the audit.

“The forensic audit identified some rather disturbing details in the misuse of procurement cards,” Case said referring to the 85 procurement cards for 150 full-time employees. “There is no oversight on how these cards are used, which raises a high level of possible fraud.”

Employee retention is an issue.

There has been no finance manager for awhile. The district now has an interim general manager.

“There is no monthly reconciliation in any of the departments,” Case said. “The food and beverage department does not conduct a monthly or even an annual inventory count. In another words, the finance and accounting functions within the district are in severe disorder.”

There is no accurate accounting of the profits and losses coming from various venues, Case said.

“This has to change,” Case said. “We need to put employees in place who are capable of filling out state mandated reports.”

The golf courses have become venues for the rich since they have access to tee times before parcel owners, Case said.

IVGID needs to maintain its existing venues before engaging in new major capital improvement, Case said.

Case has been a resident of Incline Village for 37 years. He has extensive management experience and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska.

For more than 16 years, Case worked part-time for Incline Village General Improvement District in addition to being involved in the community.

“I believe if you’re going to enjoy the community you live in that community must be properly run,” Case said. “And I don’t think we have experienced that lately.”

If elected, Case said his priorities are:

Have accurate and honest financial reporting

Make immediate cost-cutting and budget controls

Evaluate employee job descriptions and needs

Have venue managers to make lists of maintenance and repair needs

Evaluate IVGID’s utilities department

Have a functional accounting system

Suspend temporarily the quarterly magazine

Seek and hire a Nevada-based attorney

Allow the public to have their questions answered at board meetings

Have board packets available one week prior to board meetings

Make public records transparent

Take measures to immediately fix financial reporting

Case said this is an important election for IVGID because there’s a lot of problems and issues that need to be addressed.

“We need candidates who are committed to our community to maintaining all the luxurious things that we have here, and we don’t need special interest guiding this district,” Case said. “I am committed to making the place I call home … governed properly.”

Case will do this by making wise choices that are not politically motivated or generated by special self-serving interest.

“I care about the community that I’ve lived in for almost 40 years,” Case said. “I’m a person of honesty and integrity, and I’m very concerned for the future of IVGID as far as it remaining a general improvement district and not just an entity of Washoe County.”

Case wants to be a public servant, and not a politician.

“If I am elected, I am eager to represent our community and always do what’s best for the citizens who are living here,” he said. “I am Mark Case, and I would love to have your vote to help me on this journey.”