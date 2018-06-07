Mark Mackay, Steel Breeze perform free shows at Heavenly Village

If you go …

On the hunt for free family-friendly fun this week? Look no further than Heavenly Village's Summer Concert Series, which hosts country rock and hits from the '70s through the '90s this week.

Mark Mackay kicks things off with a gig on Saturday, June 9.

"A blazing guitarist, an evocative vocalist and a songwriter steeped in authenticity: At the crossroads of country music and rock and roll is where Mark Mackay makes his stand. Fronting a powerhouse band, he rocks the room with rowdy charm and persuasive conviction," states the musician's online biography.

Mackay's eight-track album "Trials and Tribulations" dropped in May 2017.

Nearly one week later, cover band Steel Breeze performs hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s on Friday, June 15.

"We make people get up out of their seats to dance and sing. And we love it when everybody is smiling and having a good time!" states Steel Breeze's website.

The five-member group plays everything from Journey's "Anyway You Want It" to Hall & Oates' "I Can't Go For That (No Can Do)," David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and everything in between.

Both shows begin at 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend for all ages.

Learn more about the concert series at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com, about Mackay at http://www.markmackayofficial.net and about Steel Breeze at http://www.steelbreeze.info.

— Lake Tahoe Action