Mark Twain’s Tahoe timber claim, fire adventure interpretative panels unveiled

The panels are located at Gar Woods Grill and Pier in Carnelian Bay, Sandy Beach in Tahoe Vista and North Tahoe Beach in Kings Beach.

Provided/Sierra State Parks Foundation

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Sierra State Parks Foundation recently unveiled four new interpretative panels that tell the story of Mark Twain’s 1861 timber claim adventure and wildfire at Lake Tahoe, officials announced last week.

A private dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting were held on Friday, May 20, by the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

The foundation said in a press release that the panels tell the story of Twain’s (Samuel L. Clemens) quest to stake a timber claim at Lake Tahoe. One of America’s most revered writers and humorists, he arrived at Tahoe hoping to strike it rich, capturing his experiences in his book “Roughing It,” which included lyrical descriptions of the majestic landscape, his attempts to make a fortune, and a brush of death with a fast-moving wildfire.

“These interpretative panels will connect visitors with the rich cultural and literary history the Lake Tahoe region holds,” said David Antonucci, Tahoe resident of 40 years and lead researcher of this project.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of support.

“We fund projects and programming that connects people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage,” said the release. “Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable state parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.”

For more information, visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org .