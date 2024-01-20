Market Pulse: 2023 review, 2024 preview 

The S&P 500 was strong throughout 2023, finishing with a 24-percent gain. We celebrate the 2023 gains but are well aware that they simply make up for losses in 2022. The S&P 500 closed the year only four points higher than two years prior. The Nasdaq’s amazing 43-percent gain in 2023 didn’t even offset its 2022 decline.

Wall Street almost always goes counter to public opinion. A year ago, after a bad 2022, investors were gloomy with a near universal belief that the economy would enter a recession. If they knew that in 2023 the Fed would raise rates an additional four times, there would be a regional banking crisis, and war would break out in the Middle East then I suspect few would have anticipated the strong stock market.

Today investors are much more optimistic. Most believe that inflation has been tamed and a soft-landing will be successfully engineered. That optimism is worrisome and will lead to market volatility. When expectations are high then surprises are usually disappointing.

Continuing the thought that Wall Street goes counter to public opinion, the hottest investment in terms of popularity is the money market. Lured by a risk-free 5 percent return investors moved an estimated $950 billion into money market funds in 2023! While that won’t be a losing trade, investors will become less comfortable when rates drop and stocks rise.

What are the risks as we enter 2024? As discussed earlier, investor optimism is worrisome. The risk of higher inflation or a recession, however small, remains. And there is too much debt. But the greatest risk is a larger war in the Middle East. That fighting would impact trade, oil production, shipping lanes, refining and distribution, and add to inflation. That happened in the 1970s and stocks suffered. Today is different since the U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer, but judging by the price of crude since the fighting began the risk of contagion is not being factored in. It should be.

As always, there are risks and well-known negatives like those just discussed. If you only focus on them you will miss the positives (falling short-term rates, rising earnings) and you won’t own stocks in a bull market, one that will continue in fits and starts. Sometime in 2024 stock indexes will hit new highs and investors will take notice. The comfort of holding money market funds will become less rewarding when yields drop. That money will flow to stocks and bonds. Soon would be fine by me.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor. Information is found at http://www.VomundInvestments.com or by calling 775-832-8555. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.