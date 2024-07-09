Market pulse: A cautionary tale

If you measure the market by the S&P 500 then it has been on a steady climb with very little volatility. The S&P 500 is up 16 percent through mid-year notching 33 record high closes. At the same time the CBOE Volatility Index, a measure of investors’ fear, closed the quarter near a five-year low.

Why the lack of volatility? Investors widely agree that the inflation threat is nearly over and the economy will be neither too hot nor too cold. Corporate profits, led by large technology companies, are rising again.

That means there is no need for the Federal Reserve to make major interest rate changes and their next rate move will be a cut. Whether that happens late this year or early next is inconsequential for long-term investors.

I began this article with “If you measure the market by the S&P 500” because that index is exaggerating the strength of most stocks. The S&P 500 equal weight index, a better measure of most stocks, is up 4 percent year-to-date.

Since the bull market kicked off in late 2022, the S&P 500’s gains have been driven by a handful of mega-cap technology stocks. That’s fine because the broader market also advanced, just at a more normal rate. That was true until mid-May when most stocks were retreating even as the S&P 500 index continued its move higher. Since mid-May, the S&P 500 equal weight index is down 2.2 percent. That divergence has alarmed investors who remember the internet bubble.

In the late 1990s companies that sold the necessary hardware to connect to the newly created internet saw parabolic stock advances just like today’s AI companies. Cisco, IBM, Lucent, and Intel were four of the 10 most valuable companies. Cisco overtook Microsoft as the largest company. Never mind that the rest of the market was in retreat. For technology investors times were good … until they weren’t.

After the internet bubble burst, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 plunged 83 percent and, 24 years later, Cisco is still 40% below its high.

I’m not predicting a market crash like 2000-02. But I do know that the best predictor of a bear market is having a few stocks push the indexes higher even though most are in retreat. That scenario lasted two years at the height of the internet bubble. Today it has occurred for only six weeks. The longer the divergence, the larger the eventual decline. We’ll keep watch.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor. Information is found at http://www.VomundInvestments.com or by calling 775-832-8555. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.