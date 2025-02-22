Market Pulse: Headwinds and Tailwinds

Stocks are moving sideways, hurt by the high valuations that I wrote about at the start of the year. I continue to believe we’ll see only nominal gains by years-end. That said, there are still tailwinds that shouldn’t be ignored.

The outlook for earnings and interest rates will drive the market far more than the Fed’s actions. I’ve often written about those two keys. The outlook for short-term rates is no rate cuts anytime soon. Investors have adjusted, which is why longer-term rates have been steadily rising. The recent earnings reports have been better than expected as they often are. Based on estimates S&P earnings could grow 15 percent with most of the growth coming from the Magnificent Seven.

An old cliche says “It’s a market of stocks, not a stock market.” Indeed. Every day there are a few stocks making large moves. Most every day Tesla is on that list. As I write, Airbnb is rising 15 percent. Traders need to be on their toes.

We are investors, not traders. Energy infrastructure stocks have a compelling bullish case. I’m referring to long-time favorites Williams Cos. and Kinder Morgan in particular and the recently added ONEOK.

So to some degree two key catalysts to drive the market higher are still in place. If not strong enough to be called tailwinds, they are still positives. Those are rising earnings and steady even maybe falling short-term interest rates.

It’s too early to put a fine point on long-term interest rates, which are set by the market, not the Fed, but they could very well continue to edge higher because investors fear inflation and rising prices. And they should. It is not so much the inflation rate’s impact on the economy and markets. People can’t relate to it. They can relate to prices at the store and gas station and they see them only going one direction. Rising long-term rates benefit savers, but there is a negative — they raise the cost of capital for companies and mortgage rates for home buyers.

Interestingly, international and emerging markets have performed best since the election. I don’t own any but am closely watching iShares Developed Markets EAFE ETF (EFA) and iShares Emerging Markets (EEM).

Bottom line: I still like what I like in well-positioned energy, utility, financial and healthcare companies that pay dividends and raise them. Call them tailwinds or call them breezes, rising earnings and steady rates are reasons for optimism.

