Market pulse: Looking up

The markets are chugging along despite all that’s going on across the globe and on the political scene here. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both set record highs last week, but don’t be misled. They overstate what is happening to most stocks. That’s still true even after last week’s broad-based rally. The degree to which a handful of stocks has led all others for so long is almost without precedent. I only qualify that claim with “almost” because I remember the late 1990s and the dot-com mania.

The rise of that handful of stocks — especially Nvidia — has been masking the performance of most others. The equal weighted S&P (RSP) better reflects the real world. It is up 6.8 percent through last Friday. The S&P itself, bolstered by chip stocks, is up 17.7 percent. That shows how focused the market has been.

The rising weight of the tech stocks in the S&P, most of which are priced for rapid earnings growth, increases the overall risk. Do investors recognize that? I suspect few do, believing that having a stake in 500 companies protects them. Gradually, investors are recognizing the value in the non-tech stocks. It’s about time.

The prospects for a rate cut are changing, too, improving as economic data show waning consumer confidence and slower retail sales. Job growth is slowing as we saw in the recent reports. A rate cut in September is increasingly likely unless the economy has a sudden growth spurt. I don’t see that coming, nor does Jay Powell who said as much in last week’s testimony. He said the Fed won’t wait for inflation to fall to two percent to cut rates. Stocks took off. Bonds rallied as well.

Will we say someday that the Fed waited too long to begin cutting? If they have been too slow the economy and markets will suffer as unemployment rises and inflation worsens. Or has the Fed not waited long enough? Inflation is still too high and beginning a string of cuts now might put the Fed’s goal of two percent further out of reach. Glad I’m not in Powell’s shoes.

The first 13 trading days in July are typically bullish for equities. If there is broad participation in the advance, as there was last week, then that is very bullish for stocks. If only a few stocks push the indexes higher, then that’s often a sign of an approaching market pullback. We’ll keep watch.

David Vomund is an Incline Village-based Independent Investment Advisor. Information is found at http://www.VomundInvestments.com or by calling 775-832-8555. Clients hold the positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.