Volunteers invited to Markleeville Creek Day on Saturday

Chris Prevel helps plant sod plugs as part of a restoration project in Hope Valley at Creek Day 2021.

Provided/Mo Loden via the RC

The Alpine Watershed Group is hosting the annual Markleeville Creek Day community workday on Saturday.

This event allows for the completion of important restoration work through several projects across the Upper Carson River watershed. Volunteers will have the opportunity to plant willow stakes in Hope Valley, remove invasive weeds in Woodfords Canyon, and pick up trash to keep it from ending up in waterways. No experience is necessary.

Participants should arrive at the Alpine County Library in Markleeville at 9 a.m. for registration and introductions. At 9:30 a.m. volunteers will disperse to the various project sites.

Volunteers are asked to bring reusable water bottles (AWG will provide water refill stations) and sun protection, and to wear long sleeves, long pants, and close-toed shoes. Volunteers are invited to return to the library park at 1 p.m. for a complimentary lunch. Volunteers are asked to RSVP for the workday and lunch by completing the online Creek Day RSVP and Liability Waiver Form .

Alpine Watershed Group is a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve and enhance the natural system functions of Alpine County watersheds.

To learn more about AWG’s restoration, monitoring, and environmental education programs, contact Rachel Kieffer at awg.rachel@gmail.com or call 1-530-694-2327.