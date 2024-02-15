Marley brothers, Stick Figure to jam at Winter Reggae Festival

Damian Marley's musical style fuses reggae with dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, which creates a fresh, unique beat.

STATELINE, Nev. – Reggae royalty Damian “Jr Gong” and Stephen “Ragga” Marley, and fan favorite Stick Figure will headline the Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

“The combination of this year’s lineup, Reggae vibes, stunning winter landscapes, and the warmth and excitement of the local community over the (Presidents Day) holiday creates a truly magical experience that we can all look forward to,” said Paul Reder, President of PR Entertainment, Inc.

Winter Reggae Festival will be hosted by Otis Otes with DJ sets from Squarefield Massive. It is slated to be a slice of warm vibes in the middle of snow season.

“I can’t think of a better pairing than hitting the slopes in the morning followed by grooving to reggae in the evenings,” said Dan Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez Presents. “Our team is excited to be back in Tahoe, continuing to invest in the market.”

Wisdom is a journey and a search for what matters in life = a search for meaning, purpose, place and belonging. Wisdom is a code to live by where we can accept that it is okay to start over, to make mistakes, to love, and to feel pain. It is a reminder to focus on the little things that bring joy and know that all of it is a part of our individual story. Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure founder

Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival Lineup

Saturday, Feb. 17

Miki Rae & The Hooligans

5 p.m.

Miki Rae and The Hooligans are from Carson Valley-Tahoe area. This Island Reggae-inspired band consists of Miki Rae on ukulele and vocals, Garrett Moore on guitar, Rob Wheeler on bass, and Robbie Wheeler on drums.

The band members have played together since 2016, and became official in 2022. Miki Rae and The Hooligans strive to bring unity and good vibes with their happy reggae original music.

The Green

6:35 p.m.

The Green hails from O’ahu, Hawaii. Wikipedia describes the band’s sound as blending dub-heavy roots reggae, smooth lovers’ rock and contemporary pop and rock with indigenous Hawaiian musical/lyrical references.

According to Wikipedia, the current band members are Caleb Keolanui on lead vocals, Zion Thompson on guitar and lead vocals, JP Kennedy on guitar and lead vocals, Ikaika Antone on keyboard and lead vocals, Brad “BW” Watanabe on bass and keyboard, and Jordan Espinoza on drums.

After extensive touring and five full-length studio albums, they are referred to as ambassadors of Aloha.

Collie Buddz

8:15 p.m.

Collie Buddz of Bermuda exploded onto the music scene in 2007 with “Mamacita”. This single hit 4 million in sales, according to Wikipedia. Buddz’s sound encompasses dancehall, reggae, reggae fusion and soca. Soca is a blend of soul and calypso.

According to Wikipedia, Buddz’s current tour band members are Jason “J-Vibe” Farmer on keyboard and producer, Shawn “Mista Roots” Mitchell on bass, Ronny Gutierrez on guitar, and Noah Cronin on drums. Buddz is the lead singer, songwriter and producer.

In 2023, Buddz released a 23-track Cali Roots Riddim album that features reggae rockers including J Boog & The Green. In February 2023, Buddz also released “Take It Easy”.

“As an artist, I want to expand musically,” Buddz said. “I’ll always do reggae. I did reggae music because I was good at it and that’s what I knew and loved growing up. But at the same time, when I put on my producer hat and I hear a riddim, it might not be in my comfort range. But whatever I hear on the track dictates what I’m going to make. I really only care about making good music. For that to happen, it can’t live in a box.”

Young Colin Harper, later known as Collie Buddz, found inspiration in the Bermuda’s music scene. Guided by his older brother Matthew “Smokey” Harper, the 12-year-old navigated the intricacies of a recording studio, where his distinctive voice resonated with listeners.

Buddz reminisced about crafting his early recordings, saying, “Back then, I just used to plug headphones into the microphone jack of a tape deck. I’d sing into one of the earpieces and record it on cassette.” His raw talent was evident.

Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley

10:10 p.m.

Multi-Grammy winning talent, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley is an acclaimed Jamaican artist/producer and the youngest son of Bob Marley. Damian’s musical style fuses reggae with dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, which creates a fresh, unique beat.

In 1996, Damian unveiled his solo record “Mr. Marley,”. The dancehall rhythms album was produced by his brother, Stephen Marley.

In 2001, Damian released “Halfway Tree,” that stayed on the Billboard Top Reggae Album Charts for 158 weeks. In 2002, it gave Damian his first Grammy award for Best Reggae Album.

In 2005, Damian earned another Grammy for “Welcome to Jamrock”, which propelled him to the forefront of the international music scene.

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley released the critically acclaimed album “Distant Relatives” in 2010, a collaboration with rapper Nas. It explored themes of African ancestry and consciousness. The widely acclaimed album further solidified Damian’s position as an influential artist in the global music scene.

In 2018, Damian released Grammy-winning “Stony Hill,” which highlighted socially conscious tracks that addressed important issues through his music.

Most recently, “Jr. Gong” released an approved rendition of the famed George Harrison track, “My Sweet Lord.”

Damian pushes musical boundaries and has forged alliances with musicians across genres, including Mick Jagger, Jay Z, Bruno Mars, Nas, and Skrillex.

Damian co-founded Ghetto Youth Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps disadvantaged Jamaican youth by providing educational and music opportunities.

Damian has more than 7,000,000 social media followers, and 5,500,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Stephen “Ragga” Marley

Stephen began his musical journey when he was 6 years old. He shared the touring stage with his family including legendary father, Bob, and brother, Ziggy, and sisters, Cedella and Sharon of The Melody Makers.

Over the past 45 years, Stephen has won eight Grammy Awards, three with The Melody Makers, three times as a solo artist, and twice as Damian’s producer. All of Stephen’s solo projects have topped the Billboard Reggae charts.

“We got some new music coming your way,” Stephen said. “Something for your soul. I think we need that.”

In September 2023, Stephen released Old Soul, his fifth solo album.

The retrospective music video for “Old Soul” features unseen family images and Jamaican musical heritage. It captures Stephen’s evolution and intertwines the Marley legacy.

Stephen adapted the lyrics originally written by Jamaican artist Omi.

During COVID, Stephen set up a studio in a converted garage on a family farm in Florida where most of Old Soul was recorded.

Old Soul explores a musical palette. Its special guests.

Stephen and his brother Ziggy collaborate on “There’s A Reward,” a heartfelt tribute to Joe Higgs. He mentored Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and Bunny Wailer when they were all aspiring singers in Trenchtown.

Damian is featured on “Cast The First Stone,” a tune described as a lost spaghetti Western soundtrack.

Friend Buju Banton is on the ska-flavored “Thanks We Get (Do FiDem)”. It’s a Lee “Scratch” Perry composition made famous by Junior Byles, which tells us no good deed goes unpunished.

Kyle McDonald of Slightly Stoopid joins on a verse on “Standing In Love”. It’s a ballad that hearkens back to reggae’s sweet rocksteady era.

Eric Clapton plays lead guitar on an acoustified version of Bob Marley’s “I Shot The Sheriff”.

The album ends with Grateful Dead legend, guitarist and vocalist Bob Weir, and singer, songwriter, and soul surfer Jack Johnson joining Stephen on “Winding Roads”.

It was recorded at Bob Weir’s TRI Studios with Wolf Bros band members Don Was, Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane. “Winding Roads” is the only song on Old Soul recorded with a full band.

“We definitely did want some different sounds,” said Stephen. “We never want to come with the same ray ray ray. We try to make some of them something you can’t really identify. Ah, just music.”

Stephen completed his Old Soul Tour (Unplugged) with special guest Mike Love in October 2023.

Sunday, Feb. 18

False Rhythms

5 p.m.

False Rhythms is a rock and reggae band formed by Dalton and Garrett Moore, brothers and Washoe Tribe members out of Gardnerville. It has funky bass lines dropped by Austin Hawkins; mind melting solos from lead guitarist Garrett Moore; jazzy chord progressions and vocals from lead singer and rhythm guitarist Dalton; high energy drum fills, beats, and solos from Robbie; brought together with Chris Shott’s outer spacy psychedelic synth/keyboard.

The Elovaters

6:15 p.m.

The Elovaters is a reggae rock band from Boston. The Elovaters are currently touring in the U.S.

The band members are Jackson Wetherbee on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, John Alves on lead guitar, Matt Link on bass, Nick Asta on drums, Derrick Cabral on percussion and Greg Nectow on keyboard.

In 2018, The Elovaters exploded into the American progressive roots scene with its No. 1 Billboard Reggae album Defy Gravity.

In 2023, The Elovaters released its Endless Summer album highlighting singles “Come and Get It”, “M.I.A.”, “Sunlight” and “All Her Favorite Songs” with Little Stranger.

The Elovaters have been featured on CBS’ Hawaii Five-O. In 2018, the band’s song “Boston” was played during the World Series parade after the Boston Red Sox won. In 2020, Reggae 360 voted The Elovaters’ Double VisionasEP of the year. The Elovaters’ EP was then added to SiriusXM’s lineup. The Elovaters’ 2021 full-length album Castleswas produced by Johnny Cosmic.

The Movement

7:50 p.m.

The Movement is an alternative-reggae band out of Columbia, SC. The Movement is currently touring and playing pieces from its new album Always With Me. It features collaborations with Slightly Stoopid, Iration, Clinton Fearon, HIRIE and Soom T.

The Movement is known as reggae shapeshifters featuring heavy drum and bass. The band consists of founding member, lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Swain, bassist Jason Schmidt, drummer Gary Jackson, and keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist Matt Goodwin.

In 2019, Ways Of The World debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart, and remained in the top 10 for more than 40 consecutive weeks.

Stick Figure

9:30 p.m.

Stick Figure, the American dub and roots reggae band, is touring through August.

Wisdom is Stick Figure’s fourth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart, according to Wikipedia.

It is Stick Figure’s seventh full-length studio album. Wisdom debuted at No. 51 on Billboard 200 chart, No. 1 on Billboard Reggae Albums chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart with 13,900 units sold from traditional sales and streaming in the first seven days after release, according to Wikipedia.

The website also said after two weeks, Wisdom’s total sales were more than 41,000 units.

The band members are Scott Woodruff on lead vocals and lead guitar, Kbong on keyboards, Kevin Offitzer on drums, Tommy Suliman on bass, Johnny Cosmic on keyboard, backup vocals and guitar, and Will Phillips on percussion. Cocoa the Tour Dog is the band mascot.

Stick Figure collaborated with TJ O’Neill on Wisdom’s creative process.

According to Wikipedia, Woodruff added Liam Robertson on saxophone, Quinn Carson on trombone and Glenn Holdaway on trumpet on some tracks.

Wisdom features Barrington Levy, Collie Buddz and Slightly Stoopid on two tracks.

Juan Manuel Orozco created Wisdom’s cover art.

Stick Figure is offering concert ticket refunds with at least 10-day advance notice, Woodruff wrote to fans. This applies to tickets bought on primary ticketing sites not resale sites. For a refund, email family@stickfigure.com .

Wisdom was written, produced and recorded by Scott Woodruff’s Ruffwood Records. Great Stone Studios in Oakland, Calif., was Green Day’s former home.

“Wisdom is a journey and a search for what matters in life = a search for meaning, purpose, place and belonging,” Woodruff said according to Wikipedia. “Wisdom is a code to live by where we can accept that it is okay to start over, to make mistakes, to love, and to feel pain. It is a reminder to focus on the little things that bring joy and know that all of it is a part of our individual story.”

During Stick Figure’s 2022 tour, the band averaged 4,200 tickets sold per show with most dates selling out, according to Pollstar.

In 2019, Stick Figure’s released its sixth studio album World on Fire that remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for a month.

World on Fire also peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, No. 4 on Digital Albums, No. 5 New Albums, No. 6 Current Albums and No. 2 Independent Albums, according to Wikipedia.

In 2019, World on Fire was the highest selling debut week album of the year. It sold more than 10,000 copies in one week surpassing 2018’s winner, Sting and Shaggy’s 44/876, the website stated.

World on Fire is on SiriusXM radio.

It was written, recorded and produced by Scott Woodruff at his Great Stone Studios. Johnny Cosmic was the associate producer.

Slightly Stoopid, Citizen Cope and TJ O’Neill made guest appearances on the 15-track album.

Stick Figure is a collaborator.

Stick Figure was one of the many artists on Crossed Heart Clothing presents Pop Punk Goes Reggae. The 16-track album was produced by Iya Terra frontman Nathan Aurora, and released in 2023 by Ineffable Records. The band put a reggae spin on its cover of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” by Green Day.

Stick Figure’s “Burial Ground” was featured on MLB The Show 16 MVP Edition video game, according to Wikipedia.

Stick Figure collaborated with Wachusett Brewing Company to promote Cocoanut IPA.

Stick Figure collaborated with Flying Embers of Ojai, Calif., to create a limited-edition release of Stick Figure X Flying Embers Mango Coconut Hard Kimbucha. It is mangos blended with coconut plus hints of turmeric and chili in a 16-ounce can featuring Cocoa the tour dog.

What: Lake Tahoe Winter Reggae Festival 2024

Who: Damian “Jr Gong” and Stephen “Ragga” Marley, Stick Figure

When: February 17 and 18

Where: Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nev.

Tickets and information: laketahoereggaefest.com/winter

Stephen and Damian Marley announced they'll be performing at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo., on June 28 with the Colorado Symphony and special guest Burning Spear.

