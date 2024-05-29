Marsha Berkbigler seeks to regain Washoe Commissioner seat

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Marsha Berkbigler, a seasoned community leader with an impressive track record, is running again for District 1 County Commissioner in Washoe County. Having previously served for eight years on the County Commission, Berkbigler is determined to bring her business experience and dedication to public service back to the forefront of local governance.

When asked why voters should choose her, Berkbigler responded, “Because they can trust me to be honest, transparent, and have integrity in representing their interests. I am not in the pocket of any party, including the developers, and will listen to the concerns of County residents.”

Berkbigler said she’s concerned about several issues including a proposal by current Commissioner and Chair Alexis Hill to charge a fee on all drivers in the basin. Berkbigler cited a 2024 article that could not be found. The only information the Tahoe Daily Tribune found was from 2023.

https://thenevadaglobe.com/fl/commissioner-alexis-hill-proposes-user-tax-on-tahoe-basin-drivers/

During her tenure as a County Commissioner, Berkbigler effectively applied her expertise to tackle key community issues including healthcare accessibility, affordable housing, and the integrity of the electoral process.

Berkbigler’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and making them more affordable for residents, particularly the most vulnerable populations, has been a hallmark of her tenure.

Berkbigler’s affordable housing initiatives have been crucial in addressing the crisis in Washoe County. She has worked tirelessly to provide sustainable housing solutions that are affordable and conducive to the long-term stability and prosperity of the community.

Berkbigler’s dedication to upholding democratic principles and ensuring free and fair elections. Recognizing the importance of citizens’ trust and confidence in the electoral system, she has been a strong proponent of transparent and fair electoral processes.

One of the issues Berkbigler is particularly concerned about is the closure of the senior/community center in the old library building in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

During her previous term as Commissioner, Berkbigler worked with county staff to establish this center that was thriving when she left office. Under the current commissioner, the center was shut down, and the building was turned over to the Justice of the Peace, Berkbigler said.

Berkbigler believes there is space to accommodate both the Justice of the Peace and the senior/community center. If elected, Berkbigler pledges to work with the community and the Incline Village General Improvement District to reopen the center in a portion of the building.

Another pressing issue for Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents is the proposed tax/fee for a bus system that many feel does not benefit them directly. Berkbigler has listened to the concerns of residents who oppose this concept and questioned why they were not informed directly by their current County Commissioner and Chair Hill. Berkbigler firmly believes that until there is a demonstrable value to Incline Village and Crystal Bay residents, there is no reason for them to pay into this plan. If elected, Berkbigler will oppose this tax/fee.

After her term ended, Berkbigler also took issue with the changes made to the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area plan.

“When Ms. Hill was elected, she put before the commission an ordinance to change the zoning of this area to allow 5-story buildings that included condos/apartments,” Berkbigler wrote. “They were supposed to retain business offices within them. Part of the argument for this change was to allow for workforce housing. The one building that has been built has one small office and mostly expensive condos. By expensive I understand they start at a $2 million price tag and go significantly higher. This is not workforce housing. These are small condos (900 square feet to 1,500 square feet) so they will not likely be for people who want to live in Tahoe on a full-time basis. They will be purchased as investments and used as short-term rentals.”

If elected, Berkbigler will work with staff to amend this ordinance and zoning to prohibit additional buildings of this nature in the area. Berkbigler also plans to revisit the short-term rental (STR) ordinance and implement restrictions on parking, increase penalties for bad behavior, and raise fees for registering homes as STRs.

Berkbigler also opposes the proposed bus transfer station at the old elementary school site in Incline Village, citing issues with parking, heavy traffic, and winter weather conditions. If elected, she will work to find alternative uses for this location, such as a parking lot or site for workforce housing apartments.

In her campaign, Berkbigler emphasizes the importance of listening to the ideas and needs of the community, fostering open communication, and finding solutions that work for residents. Berkbigler envisions a place where older people feel valued and everyone’s opinions matter.

“I’m very concerned about the lack of transparency on the part of the commission and administration,” Berkbigler said. “I believe the residents have the right to ask questions of their government and expect answers in a timely manner. That doesn’t happen.”

Berkbigler promises to work hard to make the County Commission a shining example of good leadership and togetherness, carefully managing resources and finding smart ways to solve problems without overburdening taxpayers.

Here’s a contributions and expenses report summary for Jan. 1 through March 31:

Total m onetary c ontributions : Marsha Lee Berkbigler received $11,850.

: Marsha Lee Berkbigler received Major donors : Significant contributions were made by Robert Beadles with $5,000 , Jim House with $2,500 , and Krys Bart with $1,000.

: Significant contributions were made by Robert Beadles with , Jim House with , and Krys Bart with Ending balance: $4,578.19.

No loans or in-kind contributions: There were no monetary contributions in the form of loans, no loans forgiven, and no in-kind contributions reported for this period.

As Washoe County looks toward the future, Marsha Berkbigler touts her experience, dedication, and vision. Berkbigler said her commitment to transparent governance, fiscal responsibility, and community well-being positions her as a leader who can effectively serve the diverse needs of Washoe County residents.

“Your support means everything,” Berkbigler wrote on http://www.marsha4washoe.com/general-5 . “As we start this path towards a better and more open government, I ask for your vote. Let’s make Washoe County a place that shines because of its good leadership and community spirit.”

Then Berkbigler signed off, “Ready to serve again.”