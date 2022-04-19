Masks now optional at Reno-Tahoe Airport
RENO, Nev. – The Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing mask requirements in the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Airport officials feel travelers and employees might have mixed feelings and are asking everyone to respect the choice of others who wear masks, or not.
Officials advise checking with with your airline when it comes to their mask requirements while flying. The CDC continues to recommend masks in indoor public transportation settings.
“With a historic number of airlines serving RNO and a record number of non-stop destinations, we look forward to providing you with the smoothest travel experience possible,” said a news release. “Please arrive two hours early for flights to allow for parking, airline check-in, and TSA security screening.”
