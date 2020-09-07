Massive cooldown, fire weather, to follow heat wave at Lake Tahoe

A screen grab Monday from a Zephyr Cove alertwildfire.org. camera.

Provided

The National Weather Service is forecasting a massive cooldown and fire weather to follow a multi-day heat wave.

Heat and smoke impacts are expected through Labor Day, Monday, before the temperature plummets about 25 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

NWS officials say smoke from ongoing wildfires continues to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin, although in some areas the smoke remained aloft and kept the temperatures down. The worst conditions will be downwind of fires like the North Complex and Slink Fire near Coleville and Walker.

The most abundant smoke supplier is the Creek Fire burning northeast of Shaver Lake in Fresno County. The fire as of Monday morning has burned 78,790 acres and zero percent contained. The Slink Fire was over 18,000 acres and was about 20% contained.

The high Monday is expected to reach into the mid 80s but that may be tampered by smoke.

The overnight low will drop into the high 40s and it won’t rise that much on Tuesday and Wednesday where the highs are expected to be around 56 with a 10-15 mph eastern wind with the lows about 41. The wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph and higher over ridge tops.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Monday through Tuesday.

The cool down will also bring a very dry air mass providing no relief from ongoing wildfire conditions. With fire danger expected for the next several days, officials ask that residents and guests avoid activities that can cause a spark and follow all restrictions for campfires and outdoor grill use.

The combination of recent hot temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.

After Wednesday, the highs jump back in the low 70s and progress to the mid 70s by the end of the week.