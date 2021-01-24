Massive multi-day snowstorm headed to Lake Tahoe

A massive, multi-day snowstorm is materializing for the Lake Tahoe region that could drop several feet of snow.

Before that storm enters the basin a more moderate one is forecast to hit Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect from 4 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Total snow accumulations of 3-6 inches are expected below 7,000 feet with up to a foot above.

After that storm clears out, the service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

Officials forecast 1 to 3 feet of snow at lake level with 3 to 6 feet above 7,000 feet. Winds could gust up to 40 in the lower elevations and in excess of 80 mph over ridges possibly causing tree damage and leading to whiteout conditions.

Mountain travel will be hazardous to impossible most of the week.

The Monday morning commute will likely be impacted with the Sunday-Monday storm. The conditions will likely be worse Tuesday night through Thursday night, officials said.

If traveling, officials advise motorists to have a backup plan and emergency kit for the car that includes extra food, water, warm clothing and tire chains.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 5-1-1.