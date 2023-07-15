MasterCraft’s ‘Surf to Save Lives’ program donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 

The 'Surf to Save Lives' program will donate $1 for every minute of on-water activity logged through the MasterCraft app now - October 1.

Provided / MasterCraft

STATELINE, Nev. – The 2023 American Century Championship is officially underway, and event sponsor Mastercraft Boat Company is in attendance, supporting the ACC along with promoting their brand-new ‘Surf to Save Lives’ program.

“From now until October 1, 2023, MasterCraft will donate $1 to St. Jude for every minute of on-water activity logged on the MasterCraft app,” a press release states. “Boaters can raise funds while enjoying their favorite tow sports like wakeboarding, water-skiing, or wakesurfing.”

MasterCraft will be donating $1 per each minute logged of on-water activity up to a maximum donation of $75,000 during the promotion’s longevity.

While this program is supported and founded by MasterCraft, it is not exclusive to only water activities logged behind MasterCraft boats.

“This fundraising and awareness campaign is not not limited to only MasterCraft owners,” the press release states. “Any boat owner can participate by simply downloading the MasterCraft app and logging their towing time.”

In an effort to further drive awareness for the initiative, MasterCraft has named former professional wakeboarder, television host, and childhood cancer survivor, Alexa Score as their official spokesperson for the fundraising program.

With ‘Surf to Save Lives” goal being to further support St. Jude Children’s Hospital and end childhood cancer, MasterCraft is eager to be donating to the hospital during the longevity of this fundraiser.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been at the forefront of childhood cancer research for over 60 years, leading the way in understanding, treating, and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” MasterCraft’s website states. “With a clear mission of “Finding cures. Saving children,” St. Jude has enriched the lives of countless families over the years.”

“MasterCraft, a leading brand in the water-sports industry, shares St. Jude’s belief that every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment,” the press release states. “When you support St. Jude, you can help make cures possible for kids with cancer. Together, we can save more lives.”

For more information on the ‘Surf to Save Lives’ fundraiser program, visit https://www.mastercraft.com/stjude . To participate in the fundraiser, individuals are encouraged to download the MasterCraft app from the app store to log your on-water activity.