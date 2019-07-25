Masters of Illusion continues summer run on Lake Tahoe South Shore

A show that has taken up residency at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe for the summer has fans struggling to believe their eyes.

Masters of Illusion started its run at the Stateline casino in late June, with shows happening Thursdays through Mondays.

The family-friendly event features four world-class magicians performing tricks akin to those seen on the television series “Masters of Illusion,” which is currently in its sixth season on The CW Network. The live show also happens to be America’s longest touring magic show, according to a press release.

At the live show, attendees are treated to an evening of modern illusions and unbelievable arts of deception, with healthy doses of comedy peppered throughout the performance.

“The audience will have to watch closely as they experience tricks that can’t possibly be done … or can they? Audiences will laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic and will be on the edge of their seats watching jaw-dropping grand illusions,” states the press release. “The performers combine fantasy, fervor and flair within their illusions that leave the audience amazed as the magic happens right in front of their eyes.”

The residency is slated to continue in Harrah’s South Shore room through Sept. 2. Shows start at 8 p.m. There are no performances on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tickets range from $24–$45 each, plus taxes and fees. They can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 1-775-586-6244 or online at http://www.mastersofillusionlive.com. Each performances includes a post-show meet and greet with the magicians in the lobby, providing you a chance to meet the stars of the show.

About The Magicians

Dan Sperry

Sperry has been described as David Copperfield meets Marilyn Manson and is the only illusionist to ever be awarded the title of most original magician on FOX’s “World Magic Awards.” His show combines illusion and the bizarre with satirical macabre humor. It is non-stop mayhem set to an industrial musical score with razor blades, buzz saws, voodoo, blood and more. Sperry has toured with Masters of Illusion and is featured in the sixth season of the hit television series “Masters of Illusion” currently airing on The CW Network.

Farrell Dillon

Dillon is known for his regular appearances on five seasons of the television series. He has been nominated for Stage Magician of the Year by The Magic Castle in Hollywood. When not headlining in Las Vegas, Dillon can be seen on tour in some of the United States’ largest performing arts venues. He has been seen on television on “The Today Show, “ABC, NBC, FOX, The CW, ESPN, The Food Network, MTV, BBC, MyNetwork TV and POP TV, to name a few. Dillon combines hilarious comedy and mind-melting magic in a modern style.

Michael Turco

Turco fell in love with the mystery of magic when he was just 5 years old. Spending his summers just miles from the strip in Atlantic City, Turco saw every magic show in the area and was intent to master each trick and illusion on his own. He has had his own show in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood casino and brought a little bit of Jersey to the strip. The press describes Turco as “a natural born talent … a true success story.” Turco has been with the Masters of Illusion Live tour for five years now and has been featured on the hit CW television series numerous times, most recently on the sixth season currently airing.

Tommy Wind

Wind is a magician from Staten Island in New York City. He has performed in many of his own original shows, combining illusion with rock and roll music, in New York City, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Las Vegas. Wind began his career when he was only 7 years old after his grandfather introduced him to magic by showing him the disappearing hanky trick. He is now the youngest magician to perform in Las Vegas to date. Wind is a hip, young illusionist who combines his amazing magic and musical talents into a fun, unique show for all ages. Wind is an award recipient of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and was a winner of “Magician of the Year” award on the network television special “World Magic Awards.” He was recently featured in the Bally’s Las Vegas hit show Masters of Illusion Live! Wind has appeared multiple times on the television, including the current sixth season.

All information about the magicians was provided by Steve Moyer Public Relations.