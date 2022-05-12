Mat Kearney’s January Flower Tour at Stateline on Sunday
Mat Kearney will bring his hip- and folk-pop to Stateline to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe.
Kearney, as part of his January Flower tour, will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
Over his career, Kearney has released multiple studio LPs, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes, topped various Billboard charts, made four entries into the Hot 100, and amassed over 2.5 billion global streams.
Years before he toured the world as a platinum selling, boundary-breaking artist, Kearney grew up in Eugene, Oregon. It was during those teenage years that he developed his love for classic songwriting — the kind that transcends generations and genres.
He’d strum chords on a friend’s acoustic guitar, paving the way for a career that would eventually take him far away from Eugene.
Tickets are available and range from $40-$126, plus taxes and fees.
