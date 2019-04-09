Matthew Wonnacott named Barton Health Doctor of the Year

Barton Health recently announced the voting results for its annual Doctor of the Year.

With the votes counted, Dr. Matthew Wonnacott came out on top.

Each year, hundreds of Barton staff members cast their vote to nominate a favorite physician in honor of National Doctors Day. The 2019 winner was announced at Barton's Physicians Day Celebration in late March.

Wonnacott was recently appointed chief medical officer at Barton Health. He previously served as medical director and a family practitioner at Barton Community Health Center.

Wonnacott was instrumental in bringing a new medication-assisted treatment program to address substance abuse and opioid dependency in the community.

"The Doctor of the Year votes for Dr. Wonnacott spoke to his compassion with patients as well as his positive and professional work ethic," Dr. Clint Purvance, Barton Health president and CEO, said in a press release. "Barton Health salutes Dr. Wonnacott's leadership and efforts to provide consistently exceptional care for our community."

Wonnacott joined Barton in 2017. He has more than 20 years of experience in the medical field, including serving as chief of medical staff and chief operations officer at David Grant Medical Center.