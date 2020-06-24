Maurice Wesley
Maurice Lionel Wesley 9/15/54 – 6/3/20 It is with great sadness that we must say goodbye to our big brother Maurice. He is survived by his 6 siblings all residing in California. Maurice was kind, generous, funny, and an expert in many areas including….cars, sports, music, and cooking. He was also very gifted musically playing many instruments such as guitar, drums, and saxophone. He loved many music genres including Rock and Roll, Blues, and Motown music. Maurice was a chef at a few local Tahoe casinos. We love you and miss you dearly. But in true Maurice fashion….with a shot of whiskey he would want us to celebrate his life rather than mourn his passing.
