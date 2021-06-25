Maximum traffic enforcement this weekend in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities will be out in full force this weekend in South Lake Tahoe.

The local police department, with support from the Folsom Police Department, will be strictly enforcing all traffic offenses from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27.

Authorities are reminding motorists to stay off their phones, stop completely at stop signs, watch your speed and be cautious of pedestrians and bicycles.

Officials said cyclists and pedestrians also need to follow all rules of the road.

The assistance from Folsom PD is being paid for through a grant from the Office of Traffic Safety.





Any citations issued by Folsom officers will be adjudicated locally.

Anybody who witnesses illegal driving, are encouraged to call the SLTPD non-emergency dispatch line at 530-542-6100.