Mayberry sworn in as El Dorado County Superior Court judge

Leanne K. Mayberry was recently appointed and sworn in as a El Dorado County Superior Court judge.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe’s Leanne K. Mayberry is the newest El Dorado County Superior Court judge.

Judge Mayberry was appointed to the position on March 30 by Gov. Gavin Newsom and was sworn in on Friday, May 5. She will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of the Honorable Suzanne N. Kingsbury.

Judge Mayberry was appointed after having served as a court research attorney with the El Dorado County Superior Court in South Lake Tahoe since 2012. In this role, she also served as a temporary judge handling traffic and small claims matters. She previously served as a deputy county counsel in Nevada County from 2004 to 2011, handling matters involving juvenile dependency, juvenile dependency appeals and writs, LPS conservatorships, public guardian, adult protective services, behavioral health, auditor-controller, and the civil grand jury, amongst other assignments.

Judge Mayberry served as a law clerk to the Honorable James K. Singleton, Jr., for the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska from 2002 to 2004 and as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California in 2002.

Judge Mayberry earned her Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law in 2001 and her Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College in 1996, where she was a member of the Wellesley College Shakespeare Society.

Judge Mayberry grew up as the youngest of five children in Anchorage, Alaska, where her father was stationed with the U.S. Coast Guard. She is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and her maternal grandmother as well as great aunts and uncles attended boarding school at the Chilocco Indian Agricultural School in Oklahoma. She has been active in the community as a volunteer with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

Judge Mayberry has been assigned to Department 4 by Presiding Judge Vicki Ashworth where she will hear a variety of matters including civil, probate, family law, juvenile dependency and delinquency, and unlawful detainers.

For more information, visit the court’s website at https://www.eldorado.courts.ca.gov/ .