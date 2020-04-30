Mayday with Bae: Virtual pandemic pairing party
Debbie McCarthy ‘About Town Deb” and Mike Owen will be hosting Mayday with Bae from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 1 that features regional craft beverage producers along with top chefs from around three local regions: Reno, El Dorado County and Lake Tahoe.
Tune in to this virtual event to have fun and learn about local restaurants and their pairings with spirits, wine and beer all while supporting neighboring communities.
Tahoe pairings will feature dishes from local businesses including Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Sidellis, Chicken in a Barrel and Cold Water Brewery.
For the first part of the Tahoe pairings, Meghan Burk, VP of Operations with Getaway Reno/Tahoe Media will be hosting the Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Sidellis Lake Tahoe Brewery pairing.
Support Local Journalism
The second part of the Tahoe pairing, Mike Peron, content revenue manager with Tahoe Daily Tribune, will be hosting the Chicken in a Barrel pairing that will include beer from Cold Water Brewery.
While this virtual event is free, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to benefit community non-profits.
Donations for the Tahoe Pairings go to Boy & Girls Club Lake Tahoe.
Donations for the Reno pairings go to Feed Our Heroes and El Dorado County pairings go to The Food Bank at AboutTownDeb.com. Kilt & Cork, Design on Edge, Getaway Reno Tahoe and Crystal Basin Cellars are sponsoring the event.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User