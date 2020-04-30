Mayday with Bae: Virtual pandemic pairing party

This Friday tune into Mayday with Bae to hear about the ultimate local food and drink pairings.

Debbie McCarthy ‘About Town Deb” and Mike Owen will be hosting Mayday with Bae from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 1 that features regional craft beverage producers along with top chefs from around three local regions: Reno, El Dorado County and Lake Tahoe.

Tune in to this virtual event to have fun and learn about local restaurants and their pairings with spirits, wine and beer all while supporting neighboring communities.

Tahoe pairings will feature dishes from local businesses including Lake Tahoe AleWorX, Sidellis, Chicken in a Barrel and Cold Water Brewery.

For the first part of the Tahoe pairings, Meghan Burk, VP of Operations with Getaway Reno/Tahoe Media will be hosting the Lake Tahoe AleWorX and Sidellis Lake Tahoe Brewery pairing.

The second part of the Tahoe pairing, Mike Peron, content revenue manager with Tahoe Daily Tribune, will be hosting the Chicken in a Barrel pairing that will include beer from Cold Water Brewery.

While this virtual event is free, there will be an opportunity to make a donation to benefit community non-profits.

Donations for the Tahoe Pairings go to Boy & Girls Club Lake Tahoe.

Donations for the Reno pairings go to Feed Our Heroes and El Dorado County pairings go to The Food Bank at AboutTownDeb.com. Kilt & Cork, Design on Edge, Getaway Reno Tahoe and Crystal Basin Cellars are sponsoring the event.