Mayor Creegan, Bass to host community meet and greet at American Legion
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe Mayor Cristi Creegan and Mayor Pro Team Cody Bass will host a community meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the American Legion Hall, located at 2748 Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
Creegan and Bass will address questions after sharing their goals for 2023.
Creegan told the Tribune she is excited to share her birthday with those at the event and celebrate with the community she holds dear.
The community is encouraged to arrive early. All proceeds will benefit the American Legion.
