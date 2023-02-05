Mayor Creegn announces Mayor for the Day essay contst
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In honor of Youth Leadership month, Mayor Cristi Creegan is giving South Lake Tahoe Middle School students the opportunity to be Mayor for the Day. To participate, students will write a 500-word essay sharing what they would do if they were the Mayor.
The winner of the contest will serve as the honorary mayor at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 28. Prior to the meeting, they will go on a tour of City Hall and the Airport, check out a fire engine with firefighters, and meet a Police K-9 unit. The winner of the contest will be announced on Thursday, February 23.
Essay contest forms are available on the City’s website at cityofslt.us/MayorfortheDay.
Submissions may be dropped off or mailed to City Hall or emailed:
Mayor for the Day Essay Contest
City of South Lake Tahoe
Attn: Communications
1901 Lisa Maloff Way Suite 203
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
-or-
Email: publicrelations@cityofslt.us
