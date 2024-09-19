Mayor invites all to celebrate stewardship at State of the City address

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe Mayor, Cody Bass, invited residents and visitors to take responsibility as stewards of the Lake Tahoe Basin at the city’s State of the City address, held at the Beach Retreat and Lodge Conference Center, Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“On behalf of the City Council, I would like to acknowledge, thank and honor the indigenous Washoe tribal communities that are the past, present and future stewards of the Lake Tahoe Basin,” the mayor said. “And really with that, moving into celebrating stewardship which I think, for me, is the cornerstone and really the most important part of government and it was without a doubt the most important part of the Washoe people.”

He went on to discuss what that means for the City of South Lake Tahoe, using the city’s five strategic priorities from its Strategic Plan as an outline, reflecting on the efforts of stewardship over the past year.

Strategic Priority 1: Built Environment

The city’s first strategic priority is a built environment and the mayor highlighted what he said is the biggest accomplishment on that front—the opening of Sugar Pine Village in November.

“As part of our built environment priority,” the mayor said, “the City Council has been very focused on addressing housing affordability in our community and has dedicated over $25 million in local funds and grants in the last three years to address housing affordability in our community.”

November ushers the completion of the first phase of the Sugar Pine Village project with 68 apartment units welcoming tenants and families. The next phase provides 60 more units, estimated to become available next summer or fall. The two remaining phases are well on their way to beginning construction, the mayor updated. The final project will eventually provide 248 new homes for low-income families.

On the affordable housing front, the mayor informed everyone of an inclusionary housing ordinance that incentivizes construction of smaller homes that are more likely to be affordable for the local work force. Additionally, the city has recently launched its rental assistance program, providing interest fee loans for security deposits and application fees.

After discussing efforts made on affordable housing, the mayor spotlighted a validator of the city’s efforts. The state of California awarded the city a pro-housing designation.

“It really shows our commitment from our council for housing, as we know it is such a major issue in our communities and receiving a pro-housing designation from the state recognizes the city’s commitment to proactively minimize obstacles, accelerate housing, increase availability of affordable housing, and combat homelessness.”

This designation makes the city eligible for additional technical assistance and grant funds from the state, he explained.

The mayor touched on another topic under built environment, microtransit. Increased funding in the last year has expanded Lake Link, the city’s free microtransit service.

He said the city is taking the reins on local transit service through forming a joint powers authority with El Dorado County. The hope with the JPA is to work on fixed routes on Highway 50 to enable microtransit to work at a high level.

“If we have a reliable fixed route with the investments we’re making in microtransit, we really can look and see our future as a community that does rely on transit, that does keep the car parked at home, that does take transit to the ski resorts and the casinos and to Emerald Bay.”

Strategic Priority 2: Recreation & Equitable Access

In a recent survey, residents rated the importance of the natural environment and recreation opportunities in the city as very high. The mayor described the recent opening on Ski Run Community Park as one of the coolest occurrences in his six years on council and a shining example of a community coming together for a shared purpose.

“You know as stewards of our community, one of our most important responsibilities is to create environments that promote the health and well-being and connection for all residents, especially our children and providing outdoor play areas is a vital part of this commitment.”

On another exciting topic in the works, the mayor said anyone coming up and down Highway 50 couldn’t have missed the new walls that belong to the new recreation and aquatics center, currently under construction.

As one of the biggest projects the city has undertaken, he said, “This is such an exciting project for our community and something that I think is really transformative for us in the winter time as well as in the summer time and all that it can provide for our community is great.”

A project video revealed the center’s future indoor track, gymnasium, natatorium and various other features set to debut in 2026.

The South Tahoe Parks Foundation is actively raising funds for the center to furnish and equip the facility and provide scholarships. The city has also created opportunity for community involvement through a naming rights initiative launched in recent months. The programs allow individuals, families and businesses to sponsor different areas of the facility.

In preparation for the grand opening, the Parks and Recreation Department has been active over the last year in developing its programs once again, after the pandemic dampened them. A basketball league, flag football league, yoga classes, a senior walking club, and playtime for toddlers and preschoolers are some the revamped programs. This past summer, the recreation center published their first recreation program guide since 2014.

The city also provided a survey in the last year, receiving community responses on what to implement at the new center. It’s acted as guide in planning the new center.

Looking ahead, the mayor said the city is looking to engage the community with feedback opportunities on further park amenities and activities. Some engagement already done has been on developing a vision for a new skate park.

The mayor highlighted the successes of a Park Ranger Program with its partner, Lake Tahoe Unified School District. The program gives students work-based learning opportunities in park lands.

The student rangers assist with maintaining 1.1 miles of beach by overseeing parking lots, litter pick up, bathrooms, and bear box trash cans. Additionally, they’ve weeded, repaired and removed brush along more than 13 miles of bike path in the city, the mayor applauded. Other duties have included operating the boat ramp and this year, selling the most Tahoe only passes totaling around 250.

Strategic Priority 3: Community for All

The mayor told the audience, stewardship isn’t just about the land and built environment.

“As stewards of our community it is our responsibility to ensure that South Lake Tahoe is somewhere everybody can thrive regardless of their abilities.”

Improvements in public spaces, facilities and services ensures everyone can enjoy all the city has to offer, the mayor said.

This summer the city added a beach wheelchair at El Dorado Beach and made ADA improvements throughout the city. The mayor acknowledged there is still a lot of work to do in this area.

“It’s not just about compliance with regulations, it’s about fostering inclusivity, equality, and respect for all members of our community.”

Community for all also means taking actions to protect the community environments, its natural beauty and resources that define the area, Bass said.

One of these actions in the last year is the implementation of a ban on the sale of single-use plastic water bottles. He announced enforcement will start this fall after they directly educated over 100 businesses in the last year. It has inspired action in other areas. At least four cities in California and Colorado have emulated the action and are researching a ban with the city’s staff.

The evening also noted the recent Multicultureal Celebration. The third year of the celebration brought the community together to celebrate cultures in the community. Bass took the moment to recognize South Lake Tahoe’s sister city of Ameca, Mexico.

“With many of our residents having roots in Ameca, this bond holds personal significance and deepens our understanding of shared values. By fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and friendship, we strengthen both communities with relationship, which also enriches the lives of our residents.”

Strategic Priority 4: Economic Development

Bass addressed a recent community survey revealing the city’s economic health as unfavorable. Within the subject was commercial revitalization. “I would say this is probably one of, if not our biggest challenges.”

He said economic development isn’t just about attracting business and creating jobs. “It’s about creating opportunities.”

The city’s tools are limited on the matter because these are private properties and the city can’t control specifically which stores or restaurants the sites might choose to rent to, he explained. However, he further noted the city is looking to provide assistance and incentives for businesses that are compatible and supported by community needs.

He said the city is going through the permitting process of several of these sites and announced a Cascade Kitchen near the Y, and Target at the Crescent V shopping center.

A specific site he addressed is the site commonly known in the city as the hole-in-the-ground, formally called the Chateau project. It’s a top priority for city council, he explained.

City Council recently approved a project feasibility and financing analysis to identify development opportunities there.

He addressed the Sunray Hotel as well, saying the city has identified it and other blight cases for code enforcement.

Strategic Priority 5: Core Services & High-Performing Government

The mayor discussed improvements over the last year in the core services of public safety, snow removal and roads. The recent survey showed that 78% of residents feel the overall safety in South Lake Tahoe is excellent or good.

“This is a reflection of the trust our community has in the hard-working public safety staff, providing them with the tools they need to deliver those services, and improving their hard work environment has been a focus of the city council in recent years.”

This year the fire department received a new fire engine with four-wheel drive capabilities.

“Not a lot of fire engines are four-wheel-drive but that ensures we can get to your house anytime of the year.”

That wasn’t the only upgrade the fire department has seen in the last year. The city has made strides to upgrade fire stations. Before and after photos showcased the newly renovated Fire Station 3. City Council has also committed to completely rebuild the fire station. The upgrades allow the station to remain in service while construction is done on a new station.

The new station would be a single floor design with wash down spaces to address exposure to carcinogens and diesel exhaust.

The city has also made improvements in firefighters’ as well as other departments’ communication systems.

Bass likened road rehabilitation to painting the golden gate bridge in that it is something that never stops.

He explained road rehabilitation didn’t happen in the city for many years. He admitted, it’s going to take time to get the roads where they need to be, but believes with the council and future council commitments, the city can keep and get the roads to a maintained level.

This year, the mayor said, the city has allocated more funding compared to the last several years to the roads. “That’s directly due to us being able to have a sales tax increase and our budget being in a more healthy place than it has been really ever.”

The almost seven miles of treated roads in 2024 is evidence of this. This a significant increase compared to the, at most, 4 miles done in prior years.

The city has made numerous upgrades to snow removal equipment in recent years.

This last winter, the city deployed a snow removal tracker. Not only does it allow the public to know when their roads have been plowed, it also provides information to the public works department, allowing them to monitor salt usage, driver performance, training potential, and miles driven on different equipment.

This last year, the city committed to removing snow on sidewalks. “It was wonderful to see people able to safely walk along the highway without having to break paths through feet of snow or walk in the roadway.”

City is also continuing to plow bike paths for those the mayor described as hardy year-round bikers.

He announced the city council will update the Strategic Plan in 2025.

The mayor reminded everyone of a strategic priority tracking tool found on the city’s website, where individuals can monitor the city’s progress on these priorities.

Mayor Cody Bass filled the mayoral seat in December 2023, when the controversial citizen initiated vacancy tax proposal started circulating. He’s also managed council meetings amid other contentious issues that have stirred passionate public participation at the meetings, including discussions on a potential minimum wage increase, which was halted by council vote.

“It’s the people’s business, and the people have all the right to be a part of what’s happening in the council,” the mayor told the Tribune after his address.

“We’ve had, without a doubt, contentious issues,” he said. “You know, I think that it’s defined for me the point of why a council exists.”

It’s shown him that one idea or one person’s ideas aren’t always the just way. He’s witnessed the city council process lead to what is best for the community. “I think we’ve seen that play out in some of those more contentious issues throughout the year.”

Among the many agenda items at city council or the ever present issues, he said it’s important to gather at events like the State of the City to remember the progress made.

“I think this is a great time to reflect on that for the past year and really show our community what we’ve accomplished and what they’ve accomplished.”

The city has made a recording of the address available on the City of South Lake Tahoe’s YouTube channel .