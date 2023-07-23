McAvoy Layne to perform as Mark Twain for last time

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — If you haven’t seen McAvoy Layne as the legendary Mark Twain, this will be your last chance at the amphitheater located at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

Enjoy Chautauquans Steve Hale and McAvoy Layne for a combined Living History performance on the same stage on Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

This program will begin with a 20 minute presentation by Hale’s historical reenactment of John “Snowshoe” Thompson, the “Mailman of the Sierra” before Snowshoe introduces McAvoy Layne as Samuel Clemens/Mark Twain. The two characters were contemporaries around Lake Tahoe and Virginia City in the early 1860s.

Over the last three decades, nationally revered Chautauqua performer McAvoy Layne has brought Mark Twain to life on the Lake of the Sky Amphitheater stage, a favorite stage for both McAvoy and Mark since 1990.

The U.S. Forest Supervisor for the Lake Tahoe Basin will make a special farewell and thank you to Layne for his 33 years of providing a Lake Tahoe summer staple for forest visitors to learn about Twain significant history to the region, state and nation.

As the audience experiences Layne’s performance as Twain (they really do seem like the same person), the Amphitheater allows them to look out over the mountains and the meadows, and see what Twain meant when he said, “The air up there in the clouds is very pure and fine. Bracing and delicious. And why shouldn’t it be? It is the same the angels breathe.”

Taylor Creek Visitor Center is located at Visitor Center Road, CA-89, South Lake Tahoe.