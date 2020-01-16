McGregor vs. Cowboy UFC 246 viewing party Saturday at MontBleu

On Saturday, Jan. 18, the UFC 246 Viewing Party will screen the fight between Conor McGregor and Cowboy.

Provided

Conor McGregor is back.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, watch the former Irish Ultimate Fighting Champion as he fights the “Cowboy,” also known as Donald Cerrone, from Denver, Colorado, at Blu Nightclub inside MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa.

McGregor is making his return to the octagon at UFC 246. The 21 and over viewing party Saturday night will show the mixed martial arts fight on multiple high definition screens.

VIP table and bottle services are available for the showing along with a tailgate buffet.

The live event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

General admission is $40 plus taxes and fees and are available at Ticketmaster.com or at the box office.

For more information, visit http://www.montbleuresort.com.