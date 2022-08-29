Meadow restoration closes some Blue Lakes camping sites
A few dispersed camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed for a meadow restoration project.
American Rivers, in partnership with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District, will start in mid-August on the first phase of the Faith Valley Meadow Restoration Project in Alpine County, near Picketts Junction and adjacent to Blue Lakes Road.
During this work, some popular dispersed camping sites along Blue Lakes Road will be closed to be used as staging areas for storage and equipment.
Dispersed camping is still allowed along the Blue Lakes Road corridor, just not in the areas signed as closed, according to the Ranger District.
For public safety, Hansen reminds the public to avoid all work zones, keep an eye out for construction vehicles, and do not remove or vandalized current posted signage.
Learn more about the Faith Valley Meadow Restoration Project at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBGMjRCqopQ
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.